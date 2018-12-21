Nokia 3 finally receives Android 8.1 Oreo update with December 2018 security patch

Nokia is one of the few Android smartphone brands that offers timely software updates for high-end, mid-tier, and entry-level smartphones. The company has now released the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Nokia 3, which was originally launched in 2017 with Android 7 Nougat OS.

The Nokia 3 was updated to Android 8.0 Oreo in April of 2018, and now the device is being updated to Android 8.1 Oreo. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 3. The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Nokia 3 was delayed due to the compatibility issues with the MediaTek chipset. The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Nokia 3 also includes the Google Security patch for December 2018 with other bug fixes.

Nokia 3 specifications

Nokia 3 comes with a 5.0-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (1280 x 710p) with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the MediaTek 6737 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Nokia 3 has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Similarly, the smartphone also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and single channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz).

The mobile phone has an 8 MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone has a 2650 mAh non-user replaceable battery with 10W charging support via micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 3 is one of the first Android smartphones from HMD Global to launch in India with stock Android OS. Considering Nokia's 24-month support policy, the Nokia 3 should receive Android 9 Pie update, and the company is yet to comment on the availability of the Android 9 Pie for the Nokia 3.

How to update Nokia 3 to Android 8.1 Oreo?

If you own a Nokia 3 smartphone, go to Settings > About smartphone > Software update > Check for software update > Download and install the software update

Make sure that Nokia 3 is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network with at least 75 percent charge.

