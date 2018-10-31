Nokia confirms Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones

Earlier this month the Finnish smartphone giant HMD global had made an announcement that four of Nokia smartphones will get a stable Android 9 Pie update by November end this year. The Nokia devices which were lined up for the Android 9 Pie update included the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco. While the Nokia 7 already has Android 9 Pie, these smartphones are yet to receive the Android 9 Pie update. And if all of the aforementioned smartphones receive the Android 9 update then the total number of Nokia devices running on Android 9 Pie will be 5.

As of now, there is no specific timeline mentioned as to when the aforementioned Nokia devices will receive the Android 9 Pie update apart from the fact that the update will be rolled out in November. However, the company has today confirmed the other smartphones which will receive the Android 9 Pie update. Nokia has confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will soon receive the official Android 9 Pie update. However, the update might be rolled out to these smartphones once the previously lined up devices receive the update.

As Google first releases the new Android OS update to the chipset vendor before making it available for the handset maker, therefore the devices that have been lined up earlier will be receiving the update first. This is one of the primary reasons why Nokia releases the Android Pie update in a phased out manner rather than releasing it at once for all the devices. So if in case you own any of the above-mentioned handsets you will soon receive the Android 9 Pie update for the device.

To recall, the Nokia 3 was launched in India back in June 2017. The smartphone comes with a budget price tag and like the other Nokia smartphones, it runs on stock Android UI. This means the smartphone comes first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches. The Nokia 3 packs a 5-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Powering the Nokia 3 is a quad-core MediaTek 6737 CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The internal memory is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.