Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 to get Android P update; Nokia 3 (2018) in the making

HMD Global is one of the few companies to roll out timely software updates and security patches to its offerings. Back in 2017, the company announced that the Nokia-branded smartphones will receive two years of OS support. As of now, the yesteryear Nokia smartphones have received the Android 8.1 Oreo update. And, it looks like these devices will get the Android P update as well.

Android P update

The Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas has replied to a query on Twitter confirming the next big update. He confirms that the yesteryear models - Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive the Android P update whenever it arrives. Eventually, these smartphones get two years of OS support.

Notably, the Android P update will bring UI changes, adaptive brightness, app actions, adaptive battery, new navigation method, reimagined audio controls, and other features. Check out the top features of Android P from here.

Nokia 3 (2018) on cards

Last year, HMD announced the launch of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones at the MWC 2017 tech show. It has already come up with the Nokia 6 (2018) aka Nokia 6.1. The device was released in India in two variants. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. Notably, the high-end variant was launched only a few days back in India.

It looks like the company will not stop with this device alone. Recently, it was confirmed that the Nokia 5 (2018) is in the making. Now, Roland Quandt, a Twitter-based tipster has shared the screenshot of the Nokia 3.1 moniker in a user agent profile. This points out that the company is already testing the Nokia 3 successor. There are speculations that the device could go official soon.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 First Impressions

At the MWC 2018 tech show in late February, the company announced five new phones. And, it was also confirmed that Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 2 successors are in the making for this year. So the Nokia 3.1 might not be a great surprise.