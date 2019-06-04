Nokia 3 (2017) update: Gets Android Pie With Adaptive Battery, Gesture-Based Navigation, And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global, the brand affiliated with Nokia smartphones is quite consistent when it comes to firmware update rollouts. Since the arrival of Android Pie back in August 2018, a whole lot of Nokia smartphones have received the update. The recent Nokia smartphone to join the Android Pie bandwagon is the Nokia 3.

Nokia 3 Android Pie update - What's new and how will it improve the user experience?

The budget smartphone was launched back in 2017 and has received a stable Android Pie update almost after two years of its official launch. The device was announced with Android V7 Nougat and had received a stable Android Oreo OS last year. The information about the Android Pie update rollout for the Nokia 3 was revealed by the company's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas.

Coming to the changelog, the latest Android Pie firmware for the smartphone will bring along the key Android Pie elements to the device. Following the update, the Nokia 3 will have the primary features such as the Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and others.

Using the Adaptive Battery feature, the display will be able to tweak the brightness suited to a user'eyes. The Adaptive Battery will allow for a longer backup by adjusting the app usage. The other features include gesture-based navigation and a new "Slices" feature that allows for in-app shortcuts. The update will surely improve the overall user experience of the device and also improve the performance.

Nokia 3.1 Quick Specifications:

The Nokia 3 (2017) is backed by a Snapdragon 6737 chipset which is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone is expandable to up to 128GB via microSD card. It flaunts a compact 5.0-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.

For imaging, the smartphone features a single 8MP sensor at the rear. To capture selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP snapper at the front as well. Backing up the unit is a 2650mAh battery.

