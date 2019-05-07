Nokia 4.2 launched in India for Rs. 10,990: Will it compete against Chinese rivals? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 4.2 is now official in India.

As teased earlier, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 4.2 in India today. The smartphone was unveiled initially at the MWC 2019 tech show late in February. As the other Nokia smartphones this one also runs Android 9 Pie and belongs to the Android One program.

Nokia 4.2 features a glass back and has a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual SIM support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3000mAh battery and a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant.

Nokia 4.2 price and offers

Nokia 4.2 is priced at Rs. 10,990 and it will be available from today via the official Nokia smartphone. The device will also be available for grabs from the retail stores including Reliance, Croma, Sangeetha and more from May 14. It has been launched two colors - Pink Sand and Black and will arrive with a few launch offers including a discount of Rs. 500 until June 10.

Besides this, the company offers a free one-time screen replacements within six months as a part of the Nokia screen protection insurance. There is 10% discount on purchasing the device using a HDFC bank debit or credit card until June 10. Also, Vodafone Idea users will get an instant cashback of Rs. 2,500 in the form of 50 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

This new Nokia smartphone comes fitted with a 5.71-inch TFT LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and waterdrop notch at the top. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with support for up to 400GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with the same aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery capable of delivering 18 hours of talk time. It also has standard connectivity features and the company assures two years of updates to the devices.

Given these aspects, we are yet to see if this smartphone can compete against the likes of the Chinese rivals including Xiaomi that dominate this segment.