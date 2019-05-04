Nokia 4.2 could be launched in India on May 7 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 4.2 is likely to be launched in India soon at an affordable price point.

HMD Global is known for launching Android One smartphones under the Nokia brand. The company took the wraps off a slew of devices at the MWC 2019 tech show. This includes the Nokia 9 PureView flagship model alongside Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 1 Plus.

Lately, we have been coming across claims that the Nokia 9 PureView could be launched in India soon. The same was hinted by an official teaser and it is likely that the flagship phone might be launched in the country in the coming weeks. But it looks like the penta-lens camera phone is not alone. A recent teaser shows that the Nokia 4.2 will also be launched in the country.

All your answers are a tap away. 4 days before you can #DoItAll

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/r4Jwsxj744 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) May 3, 2019

Nokia 4.2 India launch teased

As per the latest teaser from Nokia Mobile India, the company is all set to launch a new smartphone in the country on May 7. The tweet shows a video teaser of a smartphone with a LED notification light embedded into the power button. It also says that we are four days ahead of the launch. Moreover, the device appears to have a dedicated Google Assistant button. From all these details, we get to infer that it is the Nokia 4.2 announced at the MWC 2019 tech show.

This does not come as a huge surprise as the Nokia 4.2 India launch was tipped by a listing on the official website of the company. Earlier this week, both the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 were listed on the official Nokia India website. These phones are expected to be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country but we are yet to get an official confirmation.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The Nokia smartphone bestows a 5.71-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space that can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 9 Pie, this smartphone has dual cameras with a 13MP primary camera with PDAF, LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects of the Nokia 4.2 include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi , Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB and a 3000mAh battery.