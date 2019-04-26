ENGLISH

    Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 listed could be launched in India soon

    Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 are listed on the official Nokia website in India and are expected to be priced competitively.

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, HMD Global that launches Nokia smartphones took the wraps off a slew of devices at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona. One of the smartphones is the flagship Nokia 9 PureView. Lately, we came across reports that this smartphone could be launched in India by the end of this month. But that does not seem to be the case.

    Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 listed could be launched in India soon

     

    As per the listing on the official Nokia India website, the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 are likely to arrive soon to India. Both these devices were launched alongside the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210 feature phone at the MWC 2019.

    Given that these new Nokia phones are listed on the official website, we can expect them to be launched in India soon. However, there is no clarity regarding when these smartphones will be launched in the country. From the previous launches, we can expect these to be priced competitively. From the global pricing, the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 are likely to be priced around Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 12,000 respectively.

    Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 specifications

    Both these smartphones run Android 9 Pie out of the box and belong to the Android One program. These phones feature a waterdrop notch display housing the selfie camera within the notch, a glass-sandwich design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Nokia 4.2 has dual cameras at its rear while the other one has a single camera at the rear.

    The Nokia 4.2 uses a Snapdragon 439 SoC and comes with a 13MP + 2MP dual cameras at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera. It gets the power from a 3300mAh battery and comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.2 uses a Snapdragon 429 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It uses a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. This one has a more capacious 4000mAh battery.

     

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 20:09 [IST]
