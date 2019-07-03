Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 New Android Update Brings June 2019 Security Patch In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global is one of those brands which dishes out timely Android updates to Nokia smartphones. Last month, the Finnish brand rolled out Android Pie updates for the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Now, two more Nokia smartphones are receiving a new update in India.

Nokia 4.2 And Nokia 3.2 Firmware Update Details:

Both the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 are getting the June 2019 Android security patch with the latest update. The firmware has been released as an OTA in a phased manner and will make it to the respective units gradually.

The Nokia 4.2 update weighs 71.5MB, whereas, the Nokia 3.2 update size is around 70.1 MB. An update notification will soon be available on both the handsets. The update can also be checked manually in the Settings menu if the notification doesn't show up.

Apart from the June Android patch, the firmware fixes some general bugs and issues such as a critical Media framework bug. Now users won't have to worry about a remote attacker taking over their device by executing arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Notably, both the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 have been updated to Android Pie recently.

Our Thoughts On Nokia 4.2 And Nokia 3.2 Smartphones:

Both the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 were launched recently in the Indian market. The devices bring a decent set of features for an affordable price such as a display with waterdrop notch, dual-cameras, Android One certification and more.

It has been only a few months since the handsets have been officially announced in the country and have already been updated twice. Recently, the company had also axed the prices of both the smartphones which makes them good entry-segment devices.

