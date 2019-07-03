ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 New Android Update Brings June 2019 Security Patch In India

    By
    |

    HMD Global is one of those brands which dishes out timely Android updates to Nokia smartphones. Last month, the Finnish brand rolled out Android Pie updates for the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Now, two more Nokia smartphones are receiving a new update in India.

    Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 New Android Update Adds June 2019 Security Patch

     

    Nokia 4.2 And Nokia 3.2 Firmware Update Details:

    Both the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 are getting the June 2019 Android security patch with the latest update. The firmware has been released as an OTA in a phased manner and will make it to the respective units gradually.

    The Nokia 4.2 update weighs 71.5MB, whereas, the Nokia 3.2 update size is around 70.1 MB. An update notification will soon be available on both the handsets. The update can also be checked manually in the Settings menu if the notification doesn't show up.

    Apart from the June Android patch, the firmware fixes some general bugs and issues such as a critical Media framework bug. Now users won't have to worry about a remote attacker taking over their device by executing arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Notably, both the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 have been updated to Android Pie recently.

    Our Thoughts On Nokia 4.2 And Nokia 3.2 Smartphones:

    Both the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 were launched recently in the Indian market. The devices bring a decent set of features for an affordable price such as a display with waterdrop notch, dual-cameras, Android One certification and more.

    It has been only a few months since the handsets have been officially announced in the country and have already been updated twice. Recently, the company had also axed the prices of both the smartphones which makes them good entry-segment devices.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue