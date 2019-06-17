Nokia 4.2 And Nokia 3.2 Receives Price Slash In India – Price, Specs And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

HMD Global the company behind the brand Nokia launched its Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 smartphone at MWC 2019 and the smartphones has recently made its way to the Indian market. Now it has been reported that the company has slashed the price of both the smartphones in India. So if you are planning to buy any of the smartphones then this is the best time to grab one.

Price Slash

Currently, the price cut of both the smartphones is visible on Amazon India and Nokia's official website. On the company's website, the Nokia 3.2 with 2GB RAM witnessed a price cut of Rs 1,709. The smartphone was launch with a price tag of Rs 10,199 and now it is up for sale at Rs 8,490. The 3GB RAM variant got a price drop of Rs 2,109 and now available for Rs 10,290.

On Amazon India, the Nokia 3.2 variants are cheaper than the official website. The 2GB RAM variant is listed for Rs 8,150 and the 3GB variant is up for sale at Rs 9,410.

On the official website, the Nokia 4.2 smartphone is up for sale at Rs 10,490 for the 3GB RAM variant. The same model listed on Amazon India for Rs 9,690.

Nokia 3.2 Specifications

Just to recall the Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixel along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC.

The smartphone is backed by a 2GB / 3GB RAM with 16GB /32GB storage respectively. On the camera part, the smartphone offers a 13MP rear camera setup with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Nokia 4.2 Specifications

Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display along with a water drop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset which is combined with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB default storage.

In terms of camera, the handset has a dual-lens camera module with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP additional depth sensor along with an LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.