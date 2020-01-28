Nokia 400 4G Feature Phone With GAFP OS Could Be On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The mobile phone market is obsessed with smartphones of late and almost all OEMs are launching new smartphones on a timely basis. As smartphones are gaining popularity, this category has gradually suppressed the feature phone category until the 4G-enabled feature phones came into existence. Ever since then, HMD Global is launching Nokia feature phones.

Back in August last year, a device with model number Nokia TA-1028 was certified by Wi-Fi Alliance. At the time of its certification, the name of the device was not known. Almost half a year later, LoveNokia spotted the name Nokia 400 4G come out on the certificate.

Nokia 400 4G Certification Listing

Going by the certification listing, the specifications of the device are similar and its software version is similar to that of the Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 2720 Flip. Though the certification listing shows that it is classified as a smartphone, the support for only 2.4GHz WiFi hints that it is a feature phone. We can expect the Nokia 400 4G to be a relatively cheaper version of the Nokia 3310, which is the toughest Nokia phone ever.

What's interesting about the upcoming Nokia mobile is its GAFP operating system. This could be a kind of Android OS meant for feature phones. Notably, this is not the first time we are coming across such a device. Back in September last year, we came across a short video clip of a feature phone running Android. And, it was dubbed Iron GAFP.

Probably, Nokia 400 might run the touchless UI of Android (that might be meant for feature phones) to reality. Since Nokia Mobile is closely working with Google, it is possible to see a tweaked version of Android meant for feature phones to be launched sometime soon.

What To Expect

Already, HMD Global is speculated to unveil the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 smartphones at the MWC 2020. Besides these, the company is also planning to be working on this feature phone, which also hints at an MWC 2020 launch.

