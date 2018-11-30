Nokia 5.1 Plus receives a new software update with November 2018 security patch

HMD Global or the Nokia Mobiles is one of the few Android smartphone brands, which offers a timely software update for the whole suite of devices. And now, the company has released a new software update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the latest and the most affordable notch-phone from HMD Global.

This could be the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based software update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus, as the company is already working on Android 9 Pie OS with stock Android UI.

What's new?

The software update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, which also packs in the Google security patch for the month of November 2018. The update adds user interface enhancements and improves the overall system stability.

How to install the update?

To install the latest software build on the Nokia 5.1 Plus, go to Settings > About smartphone > Check for software update > Download and install.

As this is a stable release, you will not face any issues on the smartphone at any cost.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specs

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 5.86-inch 1520 x 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. Both cameras do offer some of the trending camera features like portrait mode, panorama, and slow-motion video recording.

The phone has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi. However, the phone has a hybrid slot, where a user can use either two SIM cards or a SIM and an SD card at the same time. The smartphone offers a premium all-glass design with a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with USB type C port for charging and data syncing with a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top portion of the device.