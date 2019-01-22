Nokia 5.1 with Android Pie OS spotted on Geekbench

HMD Global, the brand taking care of Nokia smartphones has been actively pushing out updates for the Nokia Android smartphones lately. While the company has pushed out the latest Android Pie update to a couple of its devices such as the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus, it has also released the security patches to the other devices. It is worth knowing the fact that all of the Nokia smartphones come under the Android One program which means they will receive the Android updates and patches for two years.

Earlier, we came across some reports suggesting that the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones might receive Android Pie update soon. The smartphones were seen running on the latest Android Pie version at Geekbench. Now, one more Nokia smartphone has made its way to Geekbench with the Android Pie OS onboard.

The Nokia smartphone which has appeared on Geekbench with Android Pie OS is the Nokia 5.1. The Nokia 5.1 was launched back in 2018 and it shipped with Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone does suggest that we might see an Android Pie update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone sometime soon.

Nokia 5.1 specifications:

The Nokia 5.1 smartphone packs a compact 5.5-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 chipset which is clubbed with Mali-T860MP2 GPU for graphics and 3GB RAM for multitasking. In terms of storage, the device comes in two variants including a 16GB and a 32GB storage variant. The internal memory is further expandable via microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a 3,060mAh Li-Ion battery unit.