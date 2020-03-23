ENGLISH

    Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5310 Listed Online; Likely To Launch Soon In India

    HMD Global took the wraps off new-generation Nokia smartphones recently via an online event. The new devices launched include the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, and the Nokia 5310 feature phone. The latter two are on the lower price spectrum. Now, it seems that following their international debut, the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 5310 are heading to the Indian market.

    Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5310 Listed Online; Likely To Launch Soon In India

     

    Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5310 India Lunch Soon?

    Both the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 5310 have been spotted online at the Nokia India's website. But, the landing page doesn't reveal by when both smartphones will hit the shelves. And it would be hard to say if the devices will debut within the next few weeks considering the coronavirus outbreak has been hitting the Indian market hard in the past few days.

    Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5310 Key Specifications And Features

    The Nokia 5.3 is launched with the mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The software-side is handled by the new Android 10 OS. The device does support an external microSD card for storage expansion. The handset ships with an HD+ display measuring 6.55-inches with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

    It features a quad-rear camera setup packing a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP camera taking care of the selfies and video calling. Keeping the processor ticking is a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 10W fast charging.

    The Nokia 5310, on the other hand, has debuted as a feature phone dedicated to music. The device comes with a 320 x 240 pixels QVGA display that measures 2.4-inches. It is powered by an MT6260A processor with 8GB RAM and 16MB onboard memory.

    It supports up to 32GB microSD cards. The dual SIM feature phone has a 1,200 mAh battery taking care of the processor which the company claims to deliver up to 30 days standby time.

    Read More About: hmd global nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
