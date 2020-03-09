Just In
- 56 min ago Motorola One Mid With Android 10 OS Stops By Geekbench: Launch Imminent
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Plant Catches Fire; Production Units Intact
- 2 hrs ago Tata Sky Cashback Offer Provides 30 Days Free Service On 12 Months Recharge
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days: Offers On Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo A31, Oppo A7, Oppo A9 And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Bhoomi Teaser Featuring Jayam Ravi to Be Out Today At 5 PM!
- News Democracy won’t save you, Jihad will: ISIS linked couple arrested in Delhi said
- Finance Over 750 Stocks Hit 52-Week; How Long Will The Stock Market Carnage Last?
- Lifestyle Kajal Aggarwal's Blue And Pink Saree Can Easily Make You Look Distinctive
- Automobiles Bajaj Dominar 250 Models Arrive At Dealerships: Launch Expected Early April
- Sports Sunil Gavaskar requests Sourav Ganguly to start full-fledged women's IPL from next year to tap talent
- Travel 10 Best Family Destinations To Visit In India In March
- Education Top 10 Women's Day Inspirational Quotes For Students
Nokia 5.3 Specification, Price, And Features Tipped Ahead Of Launch
Nokia is all set to launch new smartphones on March 19. The company is planning to launch three to four devices on the same day. There are chances that the company might launch three devices such as the Nokia 8.2, Nokia C2, and the Nokia 5.3.
Meanwhile, a new report by Nokiapoweruser leaks the details of the Nokia 5.3. The report states that the company has renamed the Nokia 5.2 device with the upcoming device. The leaks suggested that the Nokia 5.3 will have a 6.55-inch display with waterdrop notch along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 665 processor. It will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 5.3 is likely to be powered with a 4,000 mAh battery. On the imaging front, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera set up at the back panel. It will include 16MP, 5MP, and two 8MP cameras.
There will be an 8MP camera for selfies. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the pricing front, the smartphone is likely to price at $180 which is close to Rs. 13,300. These devices were supposed to be launched on MWC 2020. But, it got canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, and now the company is launching devices on March 19, 2020, in London.
In fact, the company chief product offer, Juho Sarvikas posted the same on his Twitter account. The Tweet reads: "Want to know a secret? Note the date 19 March 2020 London." He said, "No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive." Previously, the company joined hands with the James Bond franchise for the upcoming movie' No Time To Die'. The company is also planning to launch its first 5G smartphone.
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,890
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999