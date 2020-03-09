Nokia 5.3 Specification, Price, And Features Tipped Ahead Of Launch News oi-Priyanka Dua

Nokia is all set to launch new smartphones on March 19. The company is planning to launch three to four devices on the same day. There are chances that the company might launch three devices such as the Nokia 8.2, Nokia C2, and the Nokia 5.3.

Meanwhile, a new report by Nokiapoweruser leaks the details of the Nokia 5.3. The report states that the company has renamed the Nokia 5.2 device with the upcoming device. The leaks suggested that the Nokia 5.3 will have a 6.55-inch display with waterdrop notch along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 665 processor. It will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 5.3 is likely to be powered with a 4,000 mAh battery. On the imaging front, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera set up at the back panel. It will include 16MP, 5MP, and two 8MP cameras.

There will be an 8MP camera for selfies. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the pricing front, the smartphone is likely to price at $180 which is close to Rs. 13,300. These devices were supposed to be launched on MWC 2020. But, it got canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, and now the company is launching devices on March 19, 2020, in London.

In fact, the company chief product offer, Juho Sarvikas posted the same on his Twitter account. The Tweet reads: "Want to know a secret? Note the date 19 March 2020 London." He said, "No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive." Previously, the company joined hands with the James Bond franchise for the upcoming movie' No Time To Die'. The company is also planning to launch its first 5G smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India