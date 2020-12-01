Nokia 5.4 Price Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global has multiple devices in its store and is all set to launch the Nokia 5.4 by this month along with the Nokia 7.3 5G. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. Recently, a report by NokiaPowerUser has revealed details of the Nokia 5.4. Now, price details are also spotted online by Nokiamob.net ahead of launch. As per the listings on Australian retailers, Acquire and Aus Shop IT, the Nokia 5.4 will come in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and color options will include Blue, Purple shades.

Interestingly, both retailers mention the different price tag for the same variant. According to the Aus Shop IT, the phone will be priced at AUD 349 (around Rs. 19,000), while Acquire lists the same variant model for AUD371 (around Rs 20,200).

Nokia 5.4 Key Details

Going by the recent report by NokiaPowerUser, the handset might come with a 6.39-inch display with a punch-hole cutout instead of a waterdrop notch which is present on its predecessor Nokia 5.3. In terms of processor, the Nokia 5.4 is said to offer a more powerful processor than its predecessor which comes with the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Further, the processor of the Nokia 5.4 is likely to be coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The battery capacity of the Nokia 5.4 is still unknown; however, it said to pack 18W charging technology. For imaging, the upcoming model is also expected to sport the same quad-rear camera setup similar to the Nokia 5.3. To recall, the predecessor comes with a 13MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP depth, and macro sensors.

Moreover, the Nokia 5.3 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 13,999. We can expect more key details on the smartphone in the coming days as the launch approaches closer.

