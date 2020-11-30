Nokia 5.4 Details Leak: Design, Colors And Storage Options News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is one of the smartphone makers who's release schedule doesn't have a fixed pattern or time frame. For instance, the Nokia 5 series went official back in early 2017 and its successors - Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus were unveiled in the next year. Later, in 2019, the company did not announce any device in the series and the Nokia 5.3 went official earlier in 2020.

Now, a report claims that the next-generation Nokia 5 series smartphone - the Nokia 5.4 could be unveiled this year itself. Word is that the Nokia 5.4 could be launched next month along with the Nokia 7.3 5G, provided the launch date is not postponed as in the case of the upcoming flagship smartphone - Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Nokia 5.4 Launch Date Rumors

A recent report by NokiaPowerUser has revealed the alleged details regarding the Nokia 5.4 design, color options and storage configurations. Going by the same, the upcoming Nokia smartphone might arrive with a punch-hole cutout instead of a waterdrop notch as seen in its predecessor. The screen appears to have a similar size as that of the Nokia 3.4. This hints that the screen size will be 6.39 inches but there is no word on its resolution. Given that the Nokia 5.3 has an HD+ display, the same is expected from its successor.

For now, there is no mention about the processor but it is claimed to use a more powerful chipset than the Snapdragon 665 used by its predecessor. This processor is likely to be teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. Also, the Nokia 5.4 is said to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear and come in two color options - Green and Blue.

At this point in time, there is no word pertaining to its battery capacity but the phone is believed to support at least 18W fast charging. Notably, the previous mid-range offerings from the company in the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 series come with 10W charging support and there could be chances of improving the same with the next-generation model.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if the Nokia 5.4 could be unveiled this year but if it does, then the HMD Global fans will have another option to choose from in the mid-range market.

Best Mobiles in India