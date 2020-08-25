Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 Launched In India Starting From Rs. 7,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global has launched a couple of smartphones - the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 in India today. These are the latest budget smartphones from the company to hit the market and come with acceptable specs and features justifying their price point. Both these smartphones run Android 10 without any customizations as the other Nokia smartphones launched in the past.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 Price And Availability

Nokia 5.3 has been launched in two storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499. The smartphone has been launched in Sand, Cyan, and Charcoal color options. It is up for pre-order via the official Nokia website and Amazon India has listed it with the 'Notify Me' option. The device is all set to go on sale from September 1, 2020.

In terms of offers, Nokia 5.3 will come with launch offers including Rs. 4,000 worth benefits on Jio Rs. 349 prepaid plan, Rs. 2,000 instant cashback from Jio, and Rs. 2,000 worth vouchers from other partners.

When it comes to the Nokia C3, the smartphone has been launched in a base variant with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM priced at Rs. 7,499 and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 8,999. The prebooking will be open from September 10 and the sale will debut on September 17 via both online and offline channels.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Nokia 5.3 bestows a 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with two RAM and storage configurations as mentioned above along with up to 256GB additional storage space.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Nokia C3 Specifications

On the other hand, the Nokia C3 is a budget smartphone fitted with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The hardware aspects include an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor teamed up with two storage options and up to 400GB of additional storage space. Running Android 10, the Nokia C3 flaunts an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The other aspects include standard connectivity aspects, a fingerprint sensor, and a 3040mAh battery.

