Nokia C3 With Android 10 Announced: Price, Specs And More

Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming entry-level Nokia smartphone. Now, the device dubbed Nokia C3 has been announced with an affordable price tag. As of now, it has been announced only in China and its global release date remains unknown.

Notably, the Nokia C3 official specifications are quite identical to what we have seen in the leaked specs spotted on the certification sites. Let's take a look at the pricing and specifications of the Nokia C3.

Nokia C3 Price And Availablity

Nokia C3 has been launched at CNY 699 (approx. Rs. 7,500). The sale is all set to debut in the Chinese market on August 13 and it will be available in Gold Sand and Nordic Blue. The pre-orders have already debuted and its global launch is unknown.

Nokia C3 Specifications

The Nokia C3 flaunts a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 18:9, which is standard. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A chipset clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Furthermore, there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage space.

The imaging aspects of the Nokia C3 include an 8MP single camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies of the newly announced Nokia smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3040mAh battery powers the smartphone from within via a microUSB port. The device features connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-SIM and Wi-Fi.

