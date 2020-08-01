Nokia C3 Benchmark Listing Confirms Entry-Level Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across several reports regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones. It is believed that the company is gearing up to launch a few smartphones at the IFA 2020 in Berlin early next month. In the meantime, it looks like the Nokia C3 will be one of the upcoming smartphones.

Nokia C3 Benchmark Listing

Well, an upcoming Nokia C smartphone allegedly dubbed Nokia C3 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing. The benchmark listing shows that the smartphone could feature a 1.2GHz octa-core Unisoc processor along with 3GB RAM. However, there is no clarity regarding the exact processor that is used for now as it mentions only GamoraPlus SoC.

Furthermore, the benchmark listing reveals that the upcoming Nokia smartphone could run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Though nothing much is known about this smartphone, for now, it looks like the Nokia C series device will be an entry-level smartphone.

Furthermore, the listing shows that the Nokia C3 has scored 805 and 3430 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. These benchmark scores on the platform are on par with those of entry-level smartphones.

Notably, the Nokia device in question has appeared on the benchmark database for the second time. The first listing on the platform does not reveal the model name and just shows that the manufacturer is HMD Global. Also, it reveals the presence of a GamoraPlus chipset, Android 10 and 2GB RAM instead of 3GB RAM. This hints that the Nokia C3 could be launched in two variants.

What To Expect From Nokia C3

We can expect the Nokia C3 to be an entry-level smartphone with basic features that we have seen on its predecessors, the Nokia C1 and Nokia C2 that went official back in March this year. However, we need to wait for further details to be revealed by the speculations and reports in the future.

