Nokia C2 4G With Android Go, Dual SIM Goes Official News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has unveiled a new budget Nokia smartphone for the masses. The Nokia C2 is the Finnish brand's latest edition to its Android Go list of smartphones. The device is launched with some entry-segment hardware such as a dual-rear camera setup and an HD+ display panel. The details on its pricing and availability are yet to be announced by the company. Let's have a look at its hardware and software features in detail:

Nokia C2 Key Specs

The Nokia C2 is announced with a basic IPS LCD display that measures 5.7-inches and offers an HD+ resolution. There is no notch, rather the selfie camera is placed inside the thick bezel on top. The bezels are also thicker on the sides as well as the chin.

In terms of optics, the Nokia C2 accommodates a single rear camera comprising a 5MP sensor. To capture selfies and for video calls, the device uses a 5MP sensor up front as well. The smartphone uses a quad-core Unisoc chipset with 1,4GHz clock speed to handle all the processing.

The chipset is accompanied by 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. The device supports up to 64GB microSD card. The software side-side is taken care of by Android Pie OS. Notably, this device is launched under the Android Go program. This entry-segment device is missing on a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. So, users will likely have to rely on Face Unlock and other features like PIN and Password protection.

In terms of connectivity, the dual-SIM Nokia C2 supports 4G, Bluetooth, and single-band Wi-Fi. It also has a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Completing the spec-sheet is a small 2,800 mAh battery unit. Its pricing and availability details are yet to be announced by the company, but some details are likely to be available n the coming days.

