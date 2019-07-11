Just In
List Of Android Q Beta Smartphones – Asus ZenFone 5Z, LG G8, Nokia 8.1, OnePlus 6T And More
The users have already seen quite many devices that use Android Pie. But now these devices will get updated to Android Q Beta version, which is available as a future update option on these phones. Notably, our makers have also been gearing for the launch of some devices which will solely be based on Android Q Beta. Let's have a look at a few devices in our list below that will come with this latest OS.
Android Q looks amazing in plenty of ways. The latest OS comes with an upgraded version of the unified biometric authentication dialogs which was previously introduced in Android Pie. Using Android Q, you can command the system of your device for authenticating PIN, pattern or password if the process gets failed through biometric measures. It also comes with several improvements related to networking and connectivity.
The Android Q Beta version also comes with optimizations and bug fixes, including updates to gestural navigation. The OS also has several other amazing features, that will offer a seamless user experience.
ASUS ZenFone 5Z
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Essential Phone
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1312 QHD) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass
- 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor (Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android OS
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera + 13MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- USB Type C
- 3,040 mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge
LG G8
- 6.1-Inch QHD+ POLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 3500 MAh Battery
Nokia 8.1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO Reno
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Realme 3 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ3
- 6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh Battery
TECNO SPARK 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.2 inches HD+ IPS LCD with 2.5D curved glass screen
- 13 MP + 5MP Dual camera
- 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 Pie operating system
- MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor
- 3500 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Vivo X27
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensor + 13MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo NEX A/Vivo NEX S
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
- 8GB RAM with 256GB / 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP+ 16MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP DOF camera
- 5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Google Pixel 3
- 5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2915mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3 XL
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Google Pixel 2
- 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Google Pixel 2 XL
- 6inch QHD+ POLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.3MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3520mAh Battery
Google Pixel
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,770mAh battery
Google Pixel XL
- 5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
