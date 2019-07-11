List Of Android Q Beta Smartphones – Asus ZenFone 5Z, LG G8, Nokia 8.1, OnePlus 6T And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users have already seen quite many devices that use Android Pie. But now these devices will get updated to Android Q Beta version, which is available as a future update option on these phones. Notably, our makers have also been gearing for the launch of some devices which will solely be based on Android Q Beta. Let's have a look at a few devices in our list below that will come with this latest OS.

Android Q looks amazing in plenty of ways. The latest OS comes with an upgraded version of the unified biometric authentication dialogs which was previously introduced in Android Pie. Using Android Q, you can command the system of your device for authenticating PIN, pattern or password if the process gets failed through biometric measures. It also comes with several improvements related to networking and connectivity.

The Android Q Beta version also comes with optimizations and bug fixes, including updates to gestural navigation. The OS also has several other amazing features, that will offer a seamless user experience.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Essential Phone Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 x 1312 QHD) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass

2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor (Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android OS

Fingerprint Sensor

13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera + 13MP camera

8MP front camera

USB Type C

3,040 mAh battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge LG G8 Key Specs

6.1-Inch QHD+ POLED Screen With A Notch

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

FM Radio

USB Type-C

3500 MAh Battery Nokia 8.1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging OnePlus 6T Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery OPPO Reno Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Realme 3 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Sony Xperia XZ3 Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh Battery TECNO SPARK 3 Pro Key Specs

6.2 inches HD+ IPS LCD with 2.5D curved glass screen

13 MP + 5MP Dual camera

8MP front camera

Android 9.0 Pie operating system

MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor

3500 mAh Li-Polymer Battery Vivo X27 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensor + 13MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery Vivo NEX A/Vivo NEX S Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)

8GB RAM with 256GB / 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 12MP+ 16MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP DOF camera

5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery Google Pixel 3 Key Specs

5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2915mAh Battery Google Pixel 3 XL Key Specs

6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3430mAh Battery Google Pixel 2 Key Specs

5inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Google Pixel 2 XL Key Specs

6inch QHD+ POLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.3MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3520mAh Battery Google Pixel Key Specs

5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2,770mAh battery Google Pixel XL Key Specs 5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

3450 MAh Battery Source: 1

Best Mobiles in India