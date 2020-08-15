Nokia 5.3 Appears On Official Website; India Launch Imminent? News oi-Vivek

It is now confirmed that HMD Global is all set to launch yet another mid-range Android smartphone -- the Nokia 5.3 in India. The device is now listed on Nokia India official website with a sign-up option.

The current listing reveals the complete specifications of the smartphone and the brand is likely to announce the price of the device in the next few days. The specs sheet of the Nokia 5.3 of the Indian variant is identical to the international iteration and the phone will be available in three colors.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The display has a water-drop style notch and is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with a Nokia logo on the bottom chin.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4/6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone does offer a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 512GB. The phone runs on stock Android 10 OS and the company promises software updates for two years.

The quad-camera setup at the back of the device comes with a circular design with a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone also has an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

The device is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery and the smartphone does support regular 10W charging via the USB Type-C port. Besides, the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack and the phone can accept two nano-SIM cards with 4G LTE and VoLTE connection for both connection.

Nokia 5.3 Price In India

Considering the features and the specifications of the smartphone, the Nokia 5.3 is expected to cost around Rs. 12,000 in India for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As of now, there is no official information on when the Nokia 5.3 would launch in India.

