Nokia 5.4 With Snapdragon 662 Chipset Goes On Sale: Should You Buy?

HMD Global's latest offering is a budget smartphone that offers a complete Android experience. The new Nokia 5.4 smartphone was launched last week and will go on sale starting today (February 17). The phone offers a quad-camera setup, a sturdy, ergonomic design, Stock Android, and comes with a budget price tag of under Rs. 15,000.

Nokia 5.4 Sale Price, Availablity

The Nokia 5.4 is available in two variants of 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, costing Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The new phone can be bought via Flipkart and Nokia online stores. Buyers can choose from Dusk and Polar Night color options. Flipkart is offering an additional 5 percent unlimited cash back with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions. One can also check out the no-cost EMI offers on Flipkart.

Nokia 5.4 Features

The Nokia 5.4 flaunts a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 720p resolution. The phone includes a punch-hole cutout that stores the front-facing camera of 16MP. There's a quad-camera setup at the rear featuring a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 draws power from the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB default storage. Users can expand the memory up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

More importantly, the Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It comes with the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and so on. Nokia has also included a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 5.4 Sale: Should You Buy?

The Nokia 5.4 joins the list of other budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000. The best part of the Nokia 5.4 is its Stock Android performance, surpassing the clutter of custom skins. We found the Nokia 5.4's ergonomic design and build quality appealing. The camera sensors include good software features and the SD 662 offers smoother performance.

However, the display seems to be a bit of a letdown with date 720p HD+ resolution. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a Stock Android smartphone with a budget-friendly price tag, get the Nokia 5.4.

