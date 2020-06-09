Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Launching Soon In India: What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia feature phones have been quite popular in India, especially before smartphones. The Nokia 5310 feature phone was recently unveiled and is making its way to the Indian market. The tweet by HMD Global's official Twitter handle reveals a few details about the Nokia 5310. But are feature phones still relevant?

Nokia 5310 Launching In India

The tweet hints that the Nokia 5310 is making its way to India pretty soon, but there's no exact launch date or the price details. The tweet also says 'coming back soon', indicating the feature phone's close ties to the yesteryear's Nokia 5310 Xpress Music. Interested buyers can also check out the registration page on HMD Global's official Indian website. Buyers can register for the Nokia 5310 to get notifications when the phone launches here.

Nokia 5310 Features

HMD Global has featured a multi-color design with white and red or black and red color variants. It comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with dual front-facing speakers and a physical keypad. There are dedicated playback controls for music on the side. The Nokia 5310 packs a VGA camera with flash on the rear.

The countdown to the remix has begun. Are you ready to #NeverMissABeat? #Nokia5310

To know more, visit: https://t.co/QmdtonbjxL pic.twitter.com/pVuFmaUJ1s — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 8, 2020

Other features of the feature phone include an MP3 player and FM radio support. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack along with connectivity options like Bluetooth v3 and Micro USB port. A 1,200 mAh removable battery fuels the Nokia 5310, which is branded to last up to 30 days of standby time.

The MediaTek MT6260A processor powers the Nokia 5310, which is paired with an 8MB RAM. There's an internal storage of 16MB, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. The Nokia 5310 features dual-SIM options with single-SIM and mini-SIM support. The feature phone runs the Nokia Series 30+ software.

Nokia 5310 Feature Phone: How Relevant Is It?

The simple fact that phone brands are still reinventing and launching feature phones indicates a demand for such devices. In major parts of India, a lot of people still rely on feature phones for communication, rather than smartphones. Feature phones are significantly cheaper and provide long-lasting battery, as we can see with the Nokia 5310, making it a go-to option for many users.

