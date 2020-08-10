Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Now Available Through Offline Stores News oi-Priyanka Dua

Nokia has recently launched its feature phone in the country. The Nokia 5310 feature phone is now available in offline stores. The handset is priced at Rs. 3,399 and it comes in dual SIM. The newly launched feature phone will be going on sale from August 11, 2020, via offline stores. Earlier, the Nokia 5310 was available on Nokia.com and Amazon.

Nokia 5310 Specifications And Features: Details

The Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA color display along with a 320 x 240 resolution. Under the hood, the feature phone comes with MediaTek MT6260A processor alongside it has 8MB of RAM and 16MB, which you can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. The phone weighs around 88.2 grams.

It has dual front-facing speakers, music buttons, which allows you to adjust the music. Besides, the feature comes with 3.5mm audio jack and wireless FM Radio. On the optics front, the Nokia 5310 features VGA rear camera with an LED flash. It also has a 1,200 mAh battery, which Nokia claims can offer 7.5 hours and 22 days of standby time. It comes in two color variants, such as White/Red and Black/Red.

Nokia To Launch Smart TVs In India

Meanwhile, Nokia is planning to launch two smart TVs in the country. The smart TVs are likely to come in two screen sizes, i.e, 32-inch and 50-inch screen sizes. Smart TVs have been spotted on BIS certification. Further, the 32-inch smart TV is likely to be available at Rs. 21,999, and the 50-inch smart television might cost you Rs. 36,999.

The smart televisions are likely to have several features, such as DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio, BL speakers, and Intelligent Dimming. Notably, the company launched its 43-inch smart TV in the country. The smart television is available at Rs. 31,999. The 43-inch smart TV comes with 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs Android 9.0.

