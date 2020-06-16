Nokia 5310 Launched For Rs. 3,399; Shipping Begins From June 23 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia 5310 is the latest feature phone to hit the Indian market. This time, HMD Global has refreshed the 2007 Nokia 5310 Xpress Music. The Nokia 5310 is priced at Rs. 3,399 and packs a couple of new features. Like its namesake, the feature phone comes preloaded with an MP3 player and wireless FM radio.

Nokia 5310 Launch Price

The Nokia 5310 ships with a price tag of Rs. 3,399 and can be pre-booked on the Nokia India website. The feature phone will be available for purchase starting June 23 on Amazon and Nokia India online stores. Offline stores will begin sales from June 22. The Nokia 5310 is available in two color variants black/red and white/red.

Nokia 5310 Features

The Nokia 5310 is a dual-SIM (mini) feature phone. The feature phone ships with a removable battery that is rated to deliver over 20 hours of talk time or up to 22 days of standby time on a single charge. The phone also features a VGA camera at the back that is paired with an LED flash.

As one of the music-featured phones, the new Nokia 5310 comes with a pre-installed MP3 player and FM radio. There are also dedicated music keys and dual speakers for a better experience. Also, there's a 2.4-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) display.

Going under the hood, the Nokia 5310 is powered by the MediaTek MT6260A paired with 8MB RAM. There's 16MB onboard storage that can further be expanded up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The feature phone runs the Series 30+ operating system. The Nokia 5310 feature a few handy connectivity options like Bluetooth v3.0, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What We Think

2G feature phones are still popular worldwide, including India. HMD Global notes that over 130 million users are buying 2G handsets in India alone. In this scenario, the Nokia 5310 offers a redesigned feature phone with enhanced music features and a long-lasting battery, catering to a large part of the Indian audience. At the same time, the Nokia 5310 could be a good choice if smartphone users are looking for a second phone, especially for its battery life.

