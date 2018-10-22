Nokia 6.1 Android 9 Pie update imminent: Juho Sarvikas CPO HMD Global

When it comes to software updates, Nokia is one of the few brands, which offers a faster software update and security updates, as the Nokia smartphones come with stock Android OS. And now, HMD Global's CPO has officially confirmed that the Nokia 6.1 will get Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

Do not confuse the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 (2018)) with the Nokia 6.1 Plus (which was launched in September 2018 and Android 9 pie update is already available via Nokia Betalabs. The Nokia 6.1 was launched in early 2018 with a full metal unibody design and a 16:9 aspect ratio display, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. Juho Sarvikas has also said that the update will skip the Betalabs and will directly be rolled out in the next few days. However, as of now, there is no exact time frame mentioned regarding the Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 6.1.

Next. We will skip betalabs on Nokia 6.1 and roll out 🍰 soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 20, 2018

Nokia 6.1 specifications

The Nokia 6.1 is now available in India with 3/4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB internal storage for Rs 13,499, and Rs 16,499, respectively. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the front with a metal unibody design on the back.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus 16 MP primary camera with Carl Zeiss optimisation and an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras can record 1080p videos @ 30fps, whereas the main camera can also record 4K videos @ 30fps with other features like panorama, HDR, bokeh effect, and more.

The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The mobile was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo, and subsequently, the phone received an update for Android 8.1 Oreo, and now being updated to Android 9 Pie.

