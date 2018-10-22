ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 6.1 Android 9 Pie update imminent: Juho Sarvikas CPO HMD Global

Nokia 6.1 was launched with Android 8 Oreo

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    When it comes to software updates, Nokia is one of the few brands, which offers a faster software update and security updates, as the Nokia smartphones come with stock Android OS. And now, HMD Global's CPO has officially confirmed that the Nokia 6.1 will get Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

    Nokia 6.1 Android 9 Pie update imminent: Juho Sarvikas CPO HMD

    Do not confuse the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 (2018)) with the Nokia 6.1 Plus (which was launched in September 2018 and Android 9 pie update is already available via Nokia Betalabs. The Nokia 6.1 was launched in early 2018 with a full metal unibody design and a 16:9 aspect ratio display, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. Juho Sarvikas has also said that the update will skip the Betalabs and will directly be rolled out in the next few days. However, as of now, there is no exact time frame mentioned regarding the Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 6.1.

    Nokia 6.1 specifications

    The Nokia 6.1 is now available in India with 3/4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB internal storage for Rs 13,499, and Rs 16,499, respectively. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the front with a metal unibody design on the back.

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus 16 MP primary camera with Carl Zeiss optimisation and an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras can record 1080p videos @ 30fps, whereas the main camera can also record 4K videos @ 30fps with other features like panorama, HDR, bokeh effect, and more.

    The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The mobile was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo, and subsequently, the phone received an update for Android 8.1 Oreo, and now being updated to Android 9 Pie.

    Do you own a Nokia 6.1 smartphone? If yes, how is the actual performance of the device and how do you feel about the big bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone?

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue