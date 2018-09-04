Nokia 6.1 Plus August security update silently removes 'Hide Notch' feature

HMD Global has recently launched the highly anticipated mid-range Android smartphone the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of Nokia X6. Now, the company has started rolling out a new update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The new update brings the August security patch to the device. The update's changelog mentions that it brings improved stability and a new security patch for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Along with improving the stability and bringing a new security patch for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the new update also has silently removed the option to hide the notch of the display. This move has baffled the users and they are taking it to online forums to narrate their ordeal.

This is the first update which Nokia 6.1 Plus has received post its launch and the device came with an option to hide the notch just like every other smartphone with a notch display. It is not immediately clear as to why Nokia had made this move. It is also hard to comment at the moment whether this feature will be available again in the future or not. HMD Global is yet to acknowledge this issue; therefore, all we can do is to wait for the company to respond on the same.

The users who would like the notch to be available for their devices can opt not to update their smartphone. However, this is not recommended as the update also brings along some improvement and stability to the device, hence, it is recommended to the users that they install the update rather than skipping it.

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch FHD+ TFT display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and features aa 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. At its core, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card.

For imaging, the Nokia 6.1 Plus uses a dual rear camera setup which has a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5Mp secondary sensor. Up front, the device uses a 16MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is expected to be the first Nokia device to receive an Andriod 9 Pie update. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which comes with a support for fast charging.