Qualcomm Snadpragon 855 spotted on Geekbench running on Android 9 Pie smartphone

The leak

According to the Geekbench listing, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset comes with a code name QUALCOMM msmnile. The Mobile Solution scores 3697 points and single core and 10469 points on Geekbench 4 multi-core benchmarking. According to the listing, the chipset has been paired with 6 GB RAM. So, one can expect similar performance from the chipset on smartphones with at least 6 GB of RAM on Android 9 Pie platform.

Just like the HiSilicon Kirin 980, the Snapdragon 855 SoC is also expected to be manufactured using a 7nm manufacturing process, which should offer better thermal performance compared to the 10nm manufacturing process.

Competition

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will be competing against the likes of the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Apple A12 SoC. We cannot consider the Apple A12 SoC, as the A12 is only seen on the iOS platform.

Comparison

Let us compare the Geekbench 4 benchmarking results of the Apple A11, HiSilicon Kirin 980, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

We have no information on the multi-core performance of the Kirin 980 SoC is not known to us. So, if we look at the single-core benchmark results, the last generation SoC from Apple is leading the charts with 4000 plus points, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is in second place with 3697 and the Kirin 980 is in the third position with 3369 points. However, take this comparison with a pinch of salt, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipsets results might vary, depending on the authenticity of the Geekbench listing. It does make sense to compared the single core performance, as most of the smartphone applications can only use a single core.

As Apple is all set for the launch of the next generation iPhones on the 12th of September, these numbers are expected to go high (might probably touch 5000 points mark).