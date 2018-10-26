Nokia 6.1 Plus available for just Rs 999 under Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the first smartphone from HDM Global with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. This was also a game changer smartphone for Nokia, as it comes with an interesting set of features like a premium all-glass design, dual camera setup and stock Android OS. And now, Flipkart has come up with an offer, where the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available for just Rs 999 under Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days from the 24th of October to 27th of October.

How to get the Nokia 6.1 Plus for Rs 999?

The price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus has been dropped down to Rs 15,999 from the original price of Rs 16,999, as a festive season offer. There are additional offers like 10% instant discount for Axis bank credit and debit card users, which will further drive down the price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,000 buy-back value on a select smartphone, so, exchange your smartphone for a brand new Nokia 6.1 Plus, which will reduce the price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus to Rs 999.

Do note that, you need to have a high-end smartphone (as an exchange device to get Rs 15,000 exchange value). Ex: Flipkart is offering Rs 3,350 for Redmi Note 4, and you have to pay Rs 12,479 for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the company is offering Rs 3999 for the Realme 1, which will bring down the price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus to Rs 12,299.

Go to Flipkart.com

Search for the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Select the required color

Exchange your old smartphone

Make payment using Axis band credit or debit card

Nokia 6.1 Plus quick specs

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 5.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a notch cut-out on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion (up to 400 GB).

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP wide-angle lens with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie shooter. The main camera and the selfie camera does offer features like portrait mode, HDR, Beauty mode, and 4K video recording (on the primary camera).

The device has a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo) and will receive Android 9 Pie update in the near future.