Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch at 12pm: Catch the live streaming here

HMD Global the company under the Nokia branding has already sent out the invites for an event which is going to be held on August 21(today). The company is expected to launch it Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company joined its hands with the e-commerce giant Flipkart, and the upcoming smartphone will be a Flipkart Exclusive.

Flipkart has hosted a dedicated page for the Nokia phone and also put a teaser video hinting at a Nokia phone. The teaser is promoted with hashtag #TwoOfAKind. Talking about the event, it is expected that Nokia 6.1 Plus will make its India debut. It has been reported that Nokia 6.1 Plus is a rebranded version of the Nokia X6. This will be the company's first smartphone with the notch on the top. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will go up against the latest mid-range smartphones like Xiaomi Mi A2. Honor Play, and Huawei Nova 3i.

Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India

Nokia 6.1 Plus is going to launch in India on August 21 (today). The com[pany has conducted an event in New Delhi, India. The event will kick start at 12 pm IST. If you are interested in the upcoming Nokia smartphone then you can also grab the live event sitting at your office or home. The company is going to live stream the event on its official YouTube channel.

How to watch live streaming

So if you are interested in the launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus. You can watch the live streaming on Nokia Mobile's YouTube channel. You can also follow the live event on Nokia Mobile's Facebook and Twitter handles to get all the information about the launch offers, price and availability.

Nokia 6.1 Plus expected specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to come with an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with a notch on the display. This design will help the smartphone to go up against the other mid-range smartphones in the market.

It is been reported that the phone will arrive with a glass back, which means that it is prone to fingerprints and smudges. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2880x1080, along with minimum bezels on the sides.

Under the hood, Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard memory. The memory can be expanded via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone is said to sport dual camera sensors with the combination of a 16MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary camera. On the front, the phone will house a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.