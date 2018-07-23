Nokia 6.1 Plus user guide spotted on official website; India launch imminent

Nokia X6, which was unveiled in May went global with the moniker Nokia 6.1 Plus a few days back. Hong Kong is the first market to get this device next to China. Now, it looks like its launch in India is not going to be a long wait.

Previously, there were claims that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be launched in India in August or September. Now, a recent listing on the official Nokia website in the country indicates at an imminent launch. The listing spotted by NokiaPowerUser also reveals a screenshot of the listing.

Nokia 6.1 Plus listing in India

The Nokia X6 aka Nokia 6.1 Plus user guide has been listed on the Nokia India official website. This is not a strong evidence hinting at the arrival of the smartphone in the country. However, it hints that the launch of the device is nearing. As the user guide for the Indian version has been listed, it is believed that HMD might unveil the smartphone soon in the country. In addition to the user guide, the page also reveals the relevant Indian SAR details of the handset.

Notably, this is not the first time that this smartphone has been listed on the Indian website. Previously, the device was listed but it was taken down instantly.

Nokia X6 aka Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

To recap, Nokia 6.1 Plus bestows a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. It has a notch on top of its display taking its aspect ratio to 19:9. Under its hood, the device is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor based on the 14nm process. There are 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 400GB with a microSD.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and can be upgraded to Android P. It has a hybrid dual SIM slot, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. The device is fueled by a 3060mAh with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. When it comes to photography, this device bestows a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and f/2.2 aperture respectively. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture too on board. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric scanning.