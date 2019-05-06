Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus available at huge discount via Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu These two Nokia smartphones are available at attractive discounts right now.

Flipkart is hosting the 'Mobile Summer Carnival' sale until May 7. This sale is to take on the Summer Sale hosted by Amazon during the same period. The Flipkart sale is offering attractive discounts on select smartphones, audio gear, gaming consoles and other products.

Besides discounted pricing, the Flipkart Summer Carnival sale is will offer no-cost EMI options on select payment modes and exchange offers as well. Notably, several smartphones including the Apple iPhone XR, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10, etc. are available at discounted pricing during this sale that will last until tomorrow.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounts

The list of smartphones also includes Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. Both these smartphones have received heavy discounts during this sale. The Nokia 6.1 Plus priced at Rs. 17,600 is available for as low as Rs. 12,999. The buyers who choose to buy the device under exchange offer will get it at an even lesser price. Notably, the e-commerce portal offers exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,950 on this Nokia smartphone. This offer is applicable on the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and not the 6GB RAM variant.

On the other hand, the Nokia 5.1 Plus priced at Rs. 13,199 is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 7,999. It can be purchased at an even less cost on exchanging an old smartphone that will provide up to Rs. 7,350 discount. Notably, the exchange discount that one can get depends on the smartphone that is traded in and its condition. This offer is applicable on the base variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

Also, there are other benefits such as no cost EMI payment options and an additional discount of 5% on purchasing the device using Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Given that there are attractive offers on these two Nokia smartphones during the Flipkart sale, are you interested in buying them? Do let us know via the comments section below.