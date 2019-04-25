Nokia 6.1 gets Rs. 2,000 price cut in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 6.1 is now available starting from Rs. 9,999,

HMD Global is constantly hitting the tech headlines for slashing the cost of its smartphones in India. Earlier this year, the company slashed the cost of the Nokia 6.1 in the country by Rs. 1,500. Now, the device has got the second price cut making it even more affordable. This new pricing is reflected on both the online and offline channels across the country.

Nokia 6.1 price cut

Well, the company has slashed the cost of both storage variants of Nokia 6.1 by Rs. 2,000. The base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM that was available for Rs. 11,999 is now up for grabs at Rs. 9,999. And, the high-end variant featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is now priced at Rs. 11,999 instead of its previous pricing of Rs. 13,999.

New smartphones expected

Given that the existing Nokia smartphones are receiving a price cut in the country, we can expect new devices that were unveiled of late to be launched in the country. However, we cannot come to a conclusion until there is an official word from HMD Global regarding the same.

Talking about the imminent launches, there are reports that the Nokia 9 PureView could be launched in India by the end of this month. But there is no word from the company about the same except for a teaser hinting the India launch without a specific a time frame. With just a few more days left for the month to come to an end, we doubt it will happen.

At the MWC 2019, the company also unveiled the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones. Earlier this month, it took the wraps off the Nokia X71 in China, which is believed to the launched globally as Nokia 8.1 Plus. This makes us believe that the company has enough offerings to launch in India in the coming months.