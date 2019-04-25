ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nokia 6.1 gets Rs. 2,000 price cut in India

    Nokia 6.1 is now available starting from Rs. 9,999,

    By
    |

    HMD Global is constantly hitting the tech headlines for slashing the cost of its smartphones in India. Earlier this year, the company slashed the cost of the Nokia 6.1 in the country by Rs. 1,500. Now, the device has got the second price cut making it even more affordable. This new pricing is reflected on both the online and offline channels across the country.

    Nokia 6.1 gets Rs. 2,000 price cut in India

     

    Nokia 6.1 price cut

    Well, the company has slashed the cost of both storage variants of Nokia 6.1 by Rs. 2,000. The base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM that was available for Rs. 11,999 is now up for grabs at Rs. 9,999. And, the high-end variant featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is now priced at Rs. 11,999 instead of its previous pricing of Rs. 13,999.

    New smartphones expected

    Given that the existing Nokia smartphones are receiving a price cut in the country, we can expect new devices that were unveiled of late to be launched in the country. However, we cannot come to a conclusion until there is an official word from HMD Global regarding the same.

    Talking about the imminent launches, there are reports that the Nokia 9 PureView could be launched in India by the end of this month. But there is no word from the company about the same except for a teaser hinting the India launch without a specific a time frame. With just a few more days left for the month to come to an end, we doubt it will happen.

    At the MWC 2019, the company also unveiled the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones. Earlier this month, it took the wraps off the Nokia X71 in China, which is believed to the launched globally as Nokia 8.1 Plus. This makes us believe that the company has enough offerings to launch in India in the coming months.

     

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue