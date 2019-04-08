Nokia X71 goes official in China for Rs. 23,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia X71 is now official in China!

Lately, we have been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding a new Nokia smartphone called Nokia X71. Following the speculations, the smartphone went official in Taiwan last week. Now, the device has entered the Chinese market as intended. Still, the launch date of this smartphone in other markets remains unknown.

Nokia X71 price

In China, the Nokia X71 comes in Space Black color option. The smartphone is available in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. These variants of the Nokia smartphone are priced at 2199 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000) and 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,000) respectively and are already up for pre-order in the country.

Nokia X71 specs and features

In terms of specs, the Nokia X71 is fitted with a 6.39-inch PureView Display with FHD+ resolution and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The device has a punch-hole design resulting in an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio. It carries the credits of being the first Nokia smartphone to feature a punch-hole design instead of a notch to house the selfie camera.

Under its hood, this smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. This processor is coupled along with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot for expandable storage support as well.

On the optics front, this latest offering from HMD Global bestows triple cameras from ZEISS optics at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP third sensor with a 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other aspects of the Nokia X71 are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a power button that can glow on receiving any notification and a 3500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Like the other recent Nokia smartphones, this one is also an Android One device running Android 9 Pie.