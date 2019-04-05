Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus get up to Rs. 1,500 price cut in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Select Nokia smartphones have received a price cut.

HMD appears to have slashed the cost of select Nokia smartphones in India. Well, interested buyers purchasing the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus can now receive up to Rs. 1,500 discount. Notably, there are cashback and EMI offers as well and these will be valid from April 5 to April 20 in the country.

Buyers of the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM will get 15% cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the transaction. Notably, this model of the Nokia smartphone with 6GB RAM was launched in the country only in February this year.

Price cut on Nokia smartphones

Well, Nokia 1 is an Android Go smartphone launched by the company for a pricing of Rs. 5,499. Previously, this smartphone was available at a relatively lower cost of Rs. 4,999. Now, it has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 3,999. With this price cut, the Nokia 1 becomes the cheapest Android Go smartphone in India. This makes it compete against the likes of other Android Go smartphones such as Redmi Go priced at Rs. 4,499.

Besides this smartphone, Nokia 2.1 has also received a price in the country. Launched at Rs. 6,999, this smartphone is now available at Rs. 5,499. Like the Nokia 1, this one was also available for Rs. 6,499 and has got a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

Talking about the Nokia 6.1 Plus, this smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500. The 6GB RAM variant launched for Rs. 18,499 is now available for Rs. 16,999 after the price cut. As mentioned above, buyers can get 15% cashback on using HDFC cards and EMI payment options via Pinelabs for a limited time period. And, it is known that the base variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus has not received any price cut this time.