Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India for Rs. 4,499; Mi Pay to debut soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu You can catch up with the live updates of the Redmi Go launch event from here.

Redmi Go is the first Android Go smartphone to be launched by Xiaomi. The device went official earlier this year and has been launched in India today. It comes with several firsts in its price category with a large battery, good camera, smooth performance, dual mics for noise reduction and more.

Xiaomi Mi Pay

Along with the Redmi Go, the company also launched the Mi Pay. Mi Pay is simple to use, convenient to use and secure to send and receive money. It looks simple and neat with its clutter-free interface. It will be rolled out to the users of Xiaomi smartphones in a couple of weeks.

Price in India

The Redmi Go is priced at Rs. 4,499. The device will go on sale on March 22 at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Reliance Jio will offer up to Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data for free.

Redmi Go launch live updates

For those who are interested in knowing the minute-by-minute update, here are the live updates from the Redmi Go India launch event.

Auto Refresh Feeds The Redmi Go is priced at Rs. 4,499. The device will go on sale on March 22 at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Reliance Jio will offer up to Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data for free. Talking about quality, the Redmi Go has been subjected to a lot of tests ensuring rigorous quality. It features a durable brushed metallic finish in Blue and Classic Black colors. The quality also extends to the calls. There is dual mic noise reduction with this smartphone for the first time in the segment. The power adapter with this device will have in-built surge protection up to 380V. There is a 3000mAh battery touted to deliver up to 10 days of standby time. There is an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a feature-rich software.There is unlimited storage on Google Photos, FHD 1080p video recording, a 5MP selfie camera with AI beauty. There is Auto HDR for the selfie camera and HD video calling. For entertainment, it has a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9 and supports HD video playback. There is Night Light feature to reduce the strain on your eyes. It has Ambient Display to see the notifications without unlocking the smartphone. Redmi Go has a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB expandable storage along with dual SIM support. There is a possibility to install some apps on external storage. It supports over 20 regional languages in India. The Redmi Go, the Android Go smartphone opens up a new world for feature phone users who are migrating to smartphones. It focuses on delivering a smooth experience with the Snapdragon 425 SoC. With Android Go edition, there are several optimizations ensuring smooth performance. It has YouTube Go, Google Assistant, Maps Go, Gmail Go, etc. Anuj Sharma, the Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India is on stage for the third announcement. Mi Pay will be rolled out to the Xiaomi users in a couple of weeks. Mi Pay is secure and certified by EY and Lucideus. And, the data is secured for the privacy of users. They have partnered with ICICI Bank for the payment solution. It is possible to send money to a contact directly from SMS, Contacts, Camera & Scanner app and App Vault without entering the Mi Pay app. This is possible as it is integrated into the MIUI interface and its various apps. It also supports bill payments supporting over 120 billers. Mi Pay is simple to use, convenient to use and secure to send and receive money. It looks simple and neat with its clutter-free interface. It lets users send money, request for money and scan and send to QR code. The Mi Pay has been launched in the country and India is the first market to get payment services from the company outside of China. Muralikrishnan, the COO of Xiaomi India is on stage to make the second announcement. There will be three announcements made by the company today. The first one is 'Make in India'. They have announced their seventh manufacturing plant along with partnership from flex near Chennai. He is talking about the hardware customizations that were introduced for the Indian users. And, the software apps such as Calendar for the India users. The event has debuted and Manu Kumar Jain, the India head of Xiaomi is talking about the success of the company across categories. The event is all set to debut in a few minutes.

Specifications and features

To recall, the Redmi Go boots Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and not the recent iteration based on Android 9 Pie. It bestows a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under its hood, this smartphone is equipped with a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. There is a hybrid SIM slot that lets you choose either a second SIM or a microSD card for expandable storage.

For imaging, the Redmi Go uses an 8MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with the same aperture. It comes with standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Wi-Fi, micro USB charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.