Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant now available in India for Rs. 18,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a top-end variant with 6GB RAM.

The MWC 2019 tech show is nearing and Nokia is one of the brands that has lined up its flagship smartphone to be unveiled at the event. In the meantime, the company has launched the 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the country.

Earlier this month, it was speculated that HMD Global will launch high-end models of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the country sometime soon. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was speculated to arrive with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Likewise, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was claimed to arrive in two variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Now, the Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant has been launched in the country. It is available for purchase via the official Nokia online store. The office availability of the Nokia phone will start from March 1.

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant

When it comes to the pricing information, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 18,499. It will be available in three colors - Midnight Blue, White and Black. There will be Rs. 2,000 instant cashback from Airtel and 240GB of data for 12 months on recharging for Rs. 199, Rs. 249 and Rs. 448.

Specifications and features

Except for the difference in the storage capacity, there is no other change in terms of specifications and features. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone and received the Android 9 Pie update lately. It comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ notch display and gets the power from a Snapdragon 636 SoC. The device has a dual camera module comprising 16MP + 5MP sensors at its rear and a 16MP selfie camera. The other goodies of this smartphone include a 3060mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a glass layered back.