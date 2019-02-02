ENGLISH

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus high-end variants likely coming soon to India

Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM are likely coming soon to India.

    For HMD Global, India is undoubtedly one of the most significant and potential markets. The company recently slashed the cost of some of its smartphones including Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1. Also, it debuted with the offline sale of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The reason for this is the popularity and success gained by these smartphones.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus high-end variants likely coming soon

     

    Now, it looks like the company is all set to strengthen its presence and stiffen the competition with the launch of high-end variants of two of its smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. As per a recent report by Nokia Power User, the company might bring the high-end variants of these phones with higher RAM and storage space to India.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus new variants

    Going by the same, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is all set to be launched soon in India. Alongside this one, the company is also likely to launch two variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus - one with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and the other with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, it is said that these will be launched soon. There are speculations hinting at a February launch of these smartphones with upgraded specifications.

    The report has not shed light on the specific pricing of these upcoming Nokia smartphones. However, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM is expected to be priced around Rs. 17,499 and the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus are expected to cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 12,499 respectively.

    Notably, these phones were already launched in India with lesser RAM and storage. The Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM was launched for Rs. 15,999 while the 3GB RAM variant of the 5.1 Plus was launched for Rs. 10,999.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
