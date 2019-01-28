ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1 to get a price cut soon

Select Nokia smartphones to get a price cut.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global hit the headlines two years back with the launch of the legendary Nokia smartphones. As of now, the brand has launched a slew of Nokia smartphones running Android OS. One of the highlights is that the company has been consistent in rolling out the Android Pie updates to these smartphones. Making this evident, the update roadmap of the Nokia phones has already been announced by the company.

    Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1 to get a price cut soon

     

    The other highlight is that Nokia smartphones are among the best offerings in the mid-range market segment. If you are planning to buy a mid-range device, then these smartphones are probable options that you can consider buying. Now, a recent report suggests that select Nokia smartphones will soon offer a better value for money.

    Select Nokia smartphones to get price cut

    As per a recent report by NokiaPowerUser citing retail sources, the company will soon slash the pricing of three of its mid-range offerings. Well, these are the Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1. The discounted pricing will be applicable on both the online and offline purchases of these phones.

    Going by the report, after the price cut, the Nokia 3.1 will be priced at Rs. 8,999, the Nokia 5.1 will be priced at Rs. 10,999 and the Nokia 6.1 with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants will be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively.

    The report claims that the new pricing should have been reflected already, so we can expect the same to be available on the offline and online channels in a few days.

    Notably, the Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 were launched in India in mid-2018. These are some of the affordable offerings that we have in the entry-level and mid-range market right now. The major highlight is that these smartphones offer a solid build quality and stock Android experience sans heavy customization that we commonly see in the Android smartphone ecosystem.

     

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue