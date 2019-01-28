Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1 to get a price cut soon

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
HMD Global hit the headlines two years back with the launch of the legendary Nokia smartphones. As of now, the brand has launched a slew of Nokia smartphones running Android OS. One of the highlights is that the company has been consistent in rolling out the Android Pie updates to these smartphones. Making this evident, the update roadmap of the Nokia phones has already been announced by the company.
The other highlight is that Nokia smartphones are among the best offerings in the mid-range market segment. If you are planning to buy a mid-range device, then these smartphones are probable options that you can consider buying. Now, a recent report suggests that select Nokia smartphones will soon offer a better value for money.
Select Nokia smartphones to get price cut
As per a recent report by NokiaPowerUser citing retail sources, the company will soon slash the pricing of three of its mid-range offerings. Well, these are the Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1. The discounted pricing will be applicable on both the online and offline purchases of these phones.
Going by the report, after the price cut, the Nokia 3.1 will be priced at Rs. 8,999, the Nokia 5.1 will be priced at Rs. 10,999 and the Nokia 6.1 with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants will be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively.
The report claims that the new pricing should have been reflected already, so we can expect the same to be available on the offline and online channels in a few days.
Notably, the Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 were launched in India in mid-2018. These are some of the affordable offerings that we have in the entry-level and mid-range market right now. The major highlight is that these smartphones offer a solid build quality and stock Android experience sans heavy customization that we commonly see in the Android smartphone ecosystem.