Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 with 3GB RAM and Nokia 5.1 launched in India; sale debuts August 12

While the industry spectators were awaiting the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note9, HMD Global launched three of its new smartphones in India on Thursday. Well, the latest market entrants are the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. Notably, two of these phones are Android One smartphones unveiled in May this year.

HMD has already sent the media invites for a launch event slated to happen on August 21 in New Delhi. And, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is the global variant of the Nokia X6 is expected to be launched at the event. Now, the company has come up with these new phones surprisingly. However, we should mention that the company launched the Nokia 3.1 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space in India for Rs. 10,499.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 price in India

Nokia 2.1 is priced at Rs. 6,999 and comes in Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver color variants. The Nokia 3.1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will be available in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron colors. Talking about the Nokia 5.1, the device features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 14,499. It comes in Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black color variants.

The sale of these Nokia phones will debut on August 12 and buyers can grab hold of these devices via major retailers and online platforms such as Paytm Mall and Nokia online store.

When it comes to launch offers, the smartphones come with 10% cashback on Paytm recharges, bill payments and while scanning the Paytm Mall QR code at retail outlets. Also, there is 5% cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards but this is only applicable for Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. There are bundled offers from Idea and Vodafone.

Specifications and features

Being sequels to the yesteryear models, these smartphones have upgraded specifications. The Nokia 2.1 comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 425 SoC and a 4000mAh battery. It is an Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone.

The Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 arrive with major upgrades than their predecessors. Both these smartphones make use of MediaTek processors and tall 18:9 displays. As these two smartphones are a part of the Android One program, these phones are prone to receive quick and timely software updates. We already know that all these smartphones will get the Android 9 Pie update sometime this fall.