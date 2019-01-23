ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia smartphones Android Pie update roadmap: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3.1 Plus and more

A slew of six Nokia smartphones will get the Android 9 Pie update before June 2019.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global is consistent in rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to its smartphones. As assured earlier, the yesteryear smartphones from the company already received the update. Now, the company is focused on rolling out the update to a slew of smartphones in the first half of this year. In a recent move, a senior HMD Global executive has revealed the smartphones that will get the update and the possible roadmap of the same.

    Nokia smartphones Android Pie update roadmap

     

    Well, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global has taken to Twitter to reveal the Android Pie update roadmap. He has revealed that the update will be rolled out to six Nokia smartphones by June 2019. Going by the update schedule, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will get the Android Pie update in the coming days.

    In another tweet, he revealed that the company is in plans to seed the Pie update for both the Nokia smartphones later this week. Notably, both Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus were spotted on Geekbench running the latest iteration of the OS hinting at an imminent rollout of the update.

    Nokia smartphones update roadmap

    Also, he shared an image revealing the Android Pie roadmap to the entire smartphone lineup. Going by the same, the Nokia 2 is missing hinting that it might not receive the update anytime soon. The update roadmap shows that Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 2.1 will get the update in Q1 2019. Of these, the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus will get the update this month itself. It also shows that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 will get the update in Q2 2019.

    Already, the company has rolled out to the update to the Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The only exception appears to be the Nokia 2. But it is perplexing as the entry-level Nokia 1, which is an Android Go phone is alleged to get the update in the second quarter.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue