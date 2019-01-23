Nokia smartphones Android Pie update roadmap: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3.1 Plus and more

HMD Global is consistent in rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to its smartphones. As assured earlier, the yesteryear smartphones from the company already received the update. Now, the company is focused on rolling out the update to a slew of smartphones in the first half of this year. In a recent move, a senior HMD Global executive has revealed the smartphones that will get the update and the possible roadmap of the same.

Well, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global has taken to Twitter to reveal the Android Pie update roadmap. He has revealed that the update will be rolled out to six Nokia smartphones by June 2019. Going by the update schedule, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will get the Android Pie update in the coming days.

In another tweet, he revealed that the company is in plans to seed the Pie update for both the Nokia smartphones later this week. Notably, both Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus were spotted on Geekbench running the latest iteration of the OS hinting at an imminent rollout of the update.

Nokia smartphones update roadmap

Also, he shared an image revealing the Android Pie roadmap to the entire smartphone lineup. Going by the same, the Nokia 2 is missing hinting that it might not receive the update anytime soon. The update roadmap shows that Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 2.1 will get the update in Q1 2019. Of these, the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus will get the update this month itself. It also shows that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 will get the update in Q2 2019.

Already, the company has rolled out to the update to the Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The only exception appears to be the Nokia 2. But it is perplexing as the entry-level Nokia 1, which is an Android Go phone is alleged to get the update in the second quarter.