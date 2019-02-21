Nokia at MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 1 Plus and more to expect Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s a list of what to expect from Nokia at the MWC 2019.

HMD has confirmed that it will host an event on February 24 at 4 PM (8:30 PM IST) in Barcelona during the MWC 2019 tech show. flagship smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup. Besides this, the company is also expected to launch a few other phones.

HMD Global has let out the live stream video of the event so that fans across the world can get to know the updates and catch the action live. You can stay tuned to the live stream from the video below.

Earlier this year, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, has teased a grand Nokia MWC 2019 launch event along with throwback video of MWC 2018 with a hashtag #coolnewstuff. This teaser hints that the company will be introducing its next big offerings during the MWC 2019 tech show, which is slated to happen from February 25 to February 28.

Here's you will get to know what to expect from the launch event.

Nokia 9 PureView

As for the rumored specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView, the device will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset SoC, which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM for multitasking. The device will offer an onboard storage space of 128GB and will run on Android 9 Pie OS. Backing it up will be a 4,150mAh battery unit. The USP of this smartphone is its penta-lens camera setup for the first time on a smartphone.

Nokia 6.2

As per recent speculations, the alleged Nokia 6.2 is believed to not have a display notch. Instead, it is stated that the Nokia 6.2 will have a display hole for the front camera instead of a notch. The other aspects of this smartphone remain unknown as yet.

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus is also expected to be announced at the event in the next few days. Nokia 1 Plus is likely to come with a screen resolution of 480x960 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. Unfortunately, the other details are not known but it is speculated to feature a MediaTek MT6739WW chipset along with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU, running at 570 MHz. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 1GB RAM as it is likely to be an Android Go device running the Android 9 Pie Go edition out of the box.