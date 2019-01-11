Nokia 6.2 specs leak hinting at a display hole; to be launched this month

The beginning of the new year is definitely a new start for the smartphone makers. The brands across the world are preparing to launch their next generation of smartphones. One such brand is HMD Global that has already made numerous announcements in the past two years. Already, the company is rumored to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone sometime this month. Now, it looks like there will be another device in the making, which is the sequel to Nokia 6.1.

As per a Twitter-based tipster Nokia_Leaks, the Nokia 6.2 is said to be unveiled sometime by the end of this month or early in February. It is noted that the device will be launched initially in China just like its prequels. It is also said that it will be the first device from the company to be launched in 2019. Given that the Nokia 9 flagship is also expected this month, we can expect both the devices to be launched together.

Nokia 6.2 specifications leak

Not stopping there, the tipster has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. Going by the same, the alleged Nokia 6.2 aka Nokia 6 (2019) is speculated to arrive with a 6.2-inch display with a punch hole design for the camera. Under its hood, it is likely to use a Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The device is also claimed to feature two 16MP cameras from Zeiss optics at its rear and arrive with OZO Audio support too.

Notably, this is not the first time that we have come across speculations regarding the Nokia 6.2. A previous report that emerged in November tipped that the Nokia 8.1 will be the last device from the company to flaunt a display notch. It stated that the Nokia 6.2 will have a display hole for the front camera instead of a notch. Even the previous report pointed out at a January 2019 launch of this smartphone. However, the other details of this smartphone remain unknown for now and we can get to know more details regarding the device from the company.