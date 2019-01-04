ENGLISH

Nokia 9 PureView launch likely pegged for January 2019; to cost around Rs. 63,000

Nokia 9 PureView could be priced starting from Rs. 63,000.

    Nokia 9 PureView has been circulating in rumors and speculations for many months. Though a few details such as the penta-lens camera setup are known, there is no word regarding its launch date, pricing and availability. Recently, we came across a report citing a Twitter-based tipster that the successor to the Nokia flagship could be launched in August this year.

    Nokia 9 PureView launch likely pegged for January 2019

     

    Now, the same tipster Nokia_Leaks has taken to Twitter stating that the Nokia 9 PureView will be announced by the end of this month. If this speculation turns out to be true, we can expect the smartphone to be announced ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech show to be hosted in Barcelona in February.

    Alleged Nokia 9 PureView pricing

    In addition to the January end launch, the tipster has further revealed the alleged pricing of the smartphone in the European market. Going by the same, the Nokia 9 PureView could be priced starting from 749 euros (approx. Rs. 60,000) or 799 euros (approx. Rs. 63,000). This information syncs with the previous reports hinting at a late January launch of the smartphone.

    Nokia 9 PureView expected specifications

    As of now, we have come across several rumors and leaks suggesting what we can expect from the Nokia flagship smartphone. A recently leaked press render of the smartphone gives an idea of its design. Going by the leaks so far, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is believed to arrive with a 5.99-inch display with a 2K+ (QHD+) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is said to use the PureDisplay technology and have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

    The Nokia 9 is believed to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The other aspects that we can expect from this device are stock Android 9 Pie out of the box, Google Lens and Google Assistant support. It appears to make use of a 4150mAh battery along with support for fast charging. However, we cannot come to a conclusion before the official announcement of the smartphone.

     

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
