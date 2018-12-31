Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras leaked online with in-display fingerprint sensor

Nokia is all set to launch the world's first consumer smartphone with five camera setup in January 2019. The upcoming Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be the forthcoming Penta camera smartphone from HMD Global.

Evan Blass aka @evleaks has posted an official render picture of the Nokia 9 PureView, which sheds some light on the design aspect of the upcoming flagship Nokia smartphone. Here is everything you should know about the Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 9 PureView design

Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder." HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

The Nokia 9 PureView has an all-glass design with a metal frame with glass sandwich design. The smartphone has a five-camera setup at the back with a sensor and an LED flash unit. Just like every other Nokia smartphone launched in 2018, the Nokia 9 PureView comes under Android One programme and runs on Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone is most likely to come with a USB type C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is most likely to come with a standard RGB sensor, telephoto lens, super wide-angle lens, monochrome lens, and a depth sensor. Nokia 9 PureView is likely to compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A9 2018.

In-display fingerprint sensor

The Nokia 9 PureView also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes it the first Nokia smartphone with a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display.

The Nokia 9 PureView also has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with minimal bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone with a single front-facing camera.

Nokia 9 PureView launch

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be showcased at MWC 2019 along with other Nokia smartphones. As of now, there is no information on the exact tech specifications of the smartphone. Considering the time of launch, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Considering the features offered by the Nokia 9 PureView, it is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from HMD Global to date.