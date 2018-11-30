Alleged Nokia 9 Pureview dummy images show notch-less display

Though we know that the Nokia flagship smartphone will not be announced at the global launch event next week, the rumors and leaks regarding the device don't seem to cease. Earlier this week, we came across leaked case renders of the smartphone showing the penta-lens camera setup at its rear. Now, the dummy units and cover images of the alleged device have surfaced online.

The images of the Nokia 9 Pureview dummy have been revealed by a cover manufacturer. These images show the back covers of the upcoming Nokia smartphone and the glass protector for the same.

Nokia 9 PureView dummy images leak

Though we know that these dummy images leaked by a cover manufacturer via NokiaPowerUser aren't authentic, there's no denying that the covers look beautiful. Even the glass protector meant for the device appears to be customized for the Nokia 9 without a notch on top of the screen.

Yes, you read it right! This set of images of the smartphone doesn't show a notch while the previous batch of photos hinted at the presence of a notch. None of these can be taken seriously as the company is yet to reveal an official word regarding the same. However, a recent report tipped that the Nokia 6.2 will not have a notch display and that the Nokia 8.1 is the last one to sport the design element. This makes us believe that this particular set of images showing a 'no notch display' could be authentic.

Besides the notch, these images reveal the presence of the penta-lens camera setup with seven cutouts for the five camera sensors and flash. Similar to the recently leaked case renders, there isn't an opening for the fingerprint sensor at the rear hinting at an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device.

Nokia 9 launch date

HMD Global is all set to host an event on December 5 in Dubai to launch two smartphones including the global variant of the Nokia X7 allegedly dubbed Nokia 8.1. Initially, the Nokia 9 was speculated to be launched at this event and not in February 2019 as hinted earlier. And, the claim that HMD has resolved the issue in the production of the penta-lens camera module for the device backed the earlier announcement. However, a recent has ruled out the chance for the unveiling of the flagship device this year.