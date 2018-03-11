Nokia 9 to arrive with in-display fingerprint sensor; Q3 launch likely

At the MWC 2018, HMD Global announced a slew of smartphones including Nokia 1 (Android Go phone), Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. However, the company did not bring any significant upgrade in terms of the hardware of these smartphones. While this could be a disappointment to many Nokia fans, there were claims that HMD Global is prepping to unveil the high-end Nokia 8 Pro and Nokia 9 smartphones later this year.

Nokia 9 will be the flagship smartphone from HMD's stable. Some reports in the past have suggested that the Nokia 9 could be advertised as the Nokia 8 Pro, which will join the series comprising of the yesteryear's Nokia 8 and the recently announced Nokia 8 Sirocco.

According to the recent information from a Baidu user via Nokia Latest, the upcoming flagship smartphone - Nokia 9 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is believed to be unveiled by the end of summer, probably at the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin. This late summer launch date goes in line up with the previous reports tipping that the smartphone might be available for purchase ahead of the holiday season.

Like the other smartphones from HMD Global, Nokia 9 is also expected to be a part of the Android One program based on stock Android Oreo out of the box. In addition to the in-display fingerprint sensor, the Nokia 9 is believed to feature a curved display panel just like the one we saw on the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

For now, there is no word on the company that will supply the in-display fingerprint sensors to HMD Global for the Nokia 9. We can expect Synaptics, the San Jose-based company, which is supplying the in-display fingerprint modules to Vivo for the Vivo X20 UD to be roped in for the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone as well.

Given that the Nokia 9 will be most high-end flagship smartphone to be launched by HMD Global, we can expect the device to feature the best in class camera and a premium design. Also, the Nokia 9 is expected to feature some unique features and powerful aspects. As it is said to be a flagship smartphone, it will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and other high-end specifications.