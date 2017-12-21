Nokia 9 to feature dual selfie cameras with autofocus and FHD support

Just yesterday we came across reports that the Nokia 9 has been spotted on FCC and Geekbench databases. Now, the fresh information is that the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone will feature dual selfie cameras as seen on the newly leaked render.

According to a GSMArena report, the Nokia 9 will feature two 5MP sensors at the front as seen on the leaked render. The FCC listing also pointed out at the presence of a 5MP selfie camera on the smartphone. The listing highlighted the presence of a Chicony CKACE16 module on the device that is found to have dual cameras. The Taiwanese Chicony site states that this module will comprise of two 5MP autofocus sensors with FHD 1080p video recording and f/2.4 and f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 9 with dual selfie cameras is believed to be capable of capturing perfect selfie shots with the wide aperture and autofocus. Also, as mentioned above, with the FHD 1080p support, these front cameras can deliver full HD video calling.

From the existing reports, the Nokia 9 is believed to be launched in different variants with the model numbers TA-1042 as seen on the 3C Chinese certification database and TA-1005 on the FCC listing earlier this week. One of the most recent leaks tipped at the presence of Android 8.0 Oreo and 128GB storage capacity.

The Nokia 9 is believed to feature an edge-to-edge display with a bezel-less design. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.5-inch OLED display and employ an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC under its hood. Besides the possibility of housing dual seflie cameras, the smartphone is also expected to feature two rear cameras of 12MP and 13MP sensors at its rear. The battery capacity is said to be 3200mAh along with support for fast charging.

As per the recent reports, the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is said to be unveiled at a press conference to be hosted by HMD Global. Alongside the smartphone, the company is also expected to unveil the Nokia 6 (2018). Even the alleged 4G feature phone is said to be launched soon as the device has cleared the FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications.