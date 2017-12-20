Nokia 9 render leaked online: Reveals the design of the handset

We have been hearing a lot about HMD Global's upcoming flagship, the Nokia 9. While the device has been a subject of several leaks and rumors, we now have some idea about the handset and what to expect from it.

Just this morning the smartphone was also spotted on FCC database and the listing revealed some of the key details about the upcoming handset. While we were just speculating this leaked information, now alleged render of the Nokia 9 has been leaked online further detailing the design and some features of the smartphone. Nokia 9 has been spotted on Chinese networking website Weibo.

On analyzing the image that has surfaced online, the smartphone comes with an all-new impressive edge-to-edge design with minimum bezels all around the display. So it looks Nokia too is adopting the full-screen trend and will seemingly introduce it with the Nokia 9.

Further, at the front on the top bezel, the smartphone seems to sport a dual camera setup. But from what we have heard so far, the smartphone is said to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with 12MP + 13 MP lens from Carl Zeiss for photography and video recording. With this render, there could be a dual 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling as well.

Looking at the image, the fingerprint sensor will likely be shifted to the back of the device. Notably, the Nokia branding seems to be missing from the front of the handset. Interestingly, we do not see the power button or the volume rockers at the sides. So we are somewhat skeptical about this image. We should be seeing some more renders of the smartphone in the coming days.

Considering what we have heard so far about the device, Nokia 9 is expected to come with a glass and metal sandwich design along with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display bearing a Quad-HD+ (2K+) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 835, mated to 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The storage variants of the device are expected to be 64GB and 128GB, which could also sport a microSD card slot for further expansion.

In addition, Nokia 9 is rumored to boot Android Oreo out of the box and it will be backed by a 3250 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The connectivity features on board are expected to be 4G LTE, single and dual-SIM variants, VoLTE (voice over LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, and A-GPS.

The date for the launch is still a mystery though. It could happen in early 2018.

